UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Moscow Ready To Discuss Security With US On Precondition Of NATO Non-Expansion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Lavrov Says Moscow Ready to Discuss Security With US on Precondition of NATO Non-Expansion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow is ready to continue the security dialogue with the United States on the precondition of NATO not expanding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow is ready to continue the security dialogue with the United States on the precondition of NATO not expanding.

"We are ready to discuss the issues that the Americans have stated, including our previous ideas. But we will do this only to receive answers to major issues of our concern: non-expansion of NATO eastwards and consideration on the configuration of the NATO presence on the European continent, especially in central and eastern Europe, with respect to agreements made in the framework of the Russia-NATO Council," Lavrov told a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

However, the minister noted that the West is not ready to accept Moscow's proposals and "fights to the bitter end" on the inadmissibility of suspending NATO's so-called open door policy, despite them stating that "this sort of policy does not exist." Lavrov emphasized that Western counterparts have not offered any alternative to the proposal on this matter.

The minister added that the West continues to circumvent key principles of Russian security proposals. However, he said that Moscow emphasized in security documents "that our proposals are not some kind of menu to choose from, they are not an ultimatum," but should be considered as a whole.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe United States From

Recent Stories

France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Pari ..

France says Russian Foreign Minister to visit Paris Friday

25 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Meeting With Blinken to Proceed on Feb ..

Lavrov Says Meeting With Blinken to Proceed on February 24 in Geneva

28 seconds ago
 KP Govt. introduces reforms in pension system for ..

KP Govt. introduces reforms in pension system for safety of employees: Taimur Sa ..

30 seconds ago
 59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

59 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

32 seconds ago
 BPS teachers demand service structure

BPS teachers demand service structure

13 minutes ago
 Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of ..

Donbas Population Facing Severe Economic Impact of Conflict in Region - Red Cros ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>