UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Russia Will Not Take Responsibility For Stalling Ukrainian Peace Process

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that his country would not tolerate the West's attempts to give it responsibility for the stalling implementation of the Ukrainian peace deal.

"We will continue to firmly suppress attempts to shift responsibility for the lack of progress (in the implementation of the Minsk agreements) on Russia, especially to make us a party to the conflict, as Western countries have outrageously tried to do recently," he said in parliament.

