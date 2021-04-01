PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 1 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's recent statements on Russian President Vladimir Putin can be described as unprecedentedly revolting rhetoric, but in fact the US started destroying bilateral relations a long time ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

In his recent interview with the ABC, Biden answered in the affirmative to a question whether he believes Putin is "a killer" and threatened that the Russian leader will "pay a price" for alleged election meddling, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

"The things we heard in US President Biden's interview with the ABC channel are outrageous and unprecedented rhetoric.

However, one should always see real deeds behind the rhetoric, and this started long before this interview, even in the times of [ex-US President] Barack Obama's administration. This continued under the administration of [ex-US President] Donald Trump, despite the fact that the 45th president of the United States publicly spoke in favor of good relations with Russia," Lavrov said at the Big Game program on Russia's Channel One.

The Russian diplomat slammed Washington for consistently destroying the "entire deterrence infrastructure in the military-political and the strategic sphere."