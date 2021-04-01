UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says US Started Breaking Ties With Russia Long Before Biden's 'Attack' On Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Lavrov Says US Started Breaking Ties With Russia Long Before Biden's 'Attack' on Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 1 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's recent statements on Russian President Vladimir Putin can be described as unprecedentedly revolting rhetoric, but in fact the US started destroying bilateral relations a long time ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

In his recent interview with the ABC, Biden answered in the affirmative to a question whether he believes Putin is "a killer" and threatened that the Russian leader will "pay a price" for alleged election meddling, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

"The things we heard in US President Biden's interview with the ABC channel are outrageous and unprecedented rhetoric.

However, one should always see real deeds behind the rhetoric, and this started long before this interview, even in the times of [ex-US President] Barack Obama's administration. This continued under the administration of [ex-US President] Donald Trump, despite the fact that the 45th president of the United States publicly spoke in favor of good relations with Russia," Lavrov said at the Big Game program on Russia's Channel One.

The Russian diplomat slammed Washington for consistently destroying the "entire deterrence infrastructure in the military-political and the strategic sphere."

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Moscow Russia Washington Threatened Trump Vladimir Putin Price United States April

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali is fit and available for selection  for ..

37 minutes ago

Man shot killed, other injured in quetta

30 seconds ago

Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

6 minutes ago

FPCCI's convener commends loan schemes launch to e ..

6 minutes ago

Three injured as house wall collapses in Afghan Co ..

6 minutes ago

Federal cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton, ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.