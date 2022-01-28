Lavrov Says Will Send Requests on West Implementing Security Indivisibility Obligations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he would send on Friday official requests to his Western counterparts to ask about their countries' plans to implement the provisions of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the indivisibility of security.

"Today, as I actually warned, I am sending official requests to all my colleagues with a direct appeal to officially explain how they are going to fulfill, in the current historical conditions, the obligations that their countries have signed at the highest level," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.