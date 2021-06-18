Lavrov Sees Return of Russian, US Ambassadors as Important Yet Symbolic Gesture

The return of Russian and US ambassadors to Washington and Moscow, respectively, is a symbolic yet quite important gesture, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The return of Russian and US ambassadors to Washington and Moscow, respectively, is a symbolic yet quite important gesture, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador John Sullivan traveled to their countries for consultations this spring.

At their summit in Geneva, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Antonov will spend the next working week in Washington already.

"Of course, this is a symbolic gesture. It is important but it is symbolic. However, it has some meaning, as the presence of ambassadors and not their deputies in capitals always enables slightly more active negotiations," Lavrov said at a press conference.