Lavrov Takes Part in Videoconference of CICA Foreign Ministers - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday took part in a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the participants discussed the consolidation of efforts to fight against COVID-19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed issues of consolidation of regional efforts in the fight against the new coronavirus infection and considered the tasks of post-crisis recovery. The participants of the meeting supported the initiative of Russia as the coordinator of confidence-building measures in the field of small and medium-sized business to hold a CICA round table on this issue in October," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on key international and regional problems.

The CICA is a intergovernmental forum with 27 members, aimed at promoting security and stability in Asia.