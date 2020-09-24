UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Takes Part In Videoconference Of CICA Foreign Ministers - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday took part in a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the participants discussed the consolidation of efforts to fight against COVID-19, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The sides discussed issues of consolidation of regional efforts in the fight against the new coronavirus infection and considered the tasks of post-crisis recovery. The participants of the meeting supported the initiative of Russia as the coordinator of confidence-building measures in the field of small and medium-sized business to hold a CICA round table on this issue in October," the statement said.

The foreign ministers also exchanged views on key international and regional problems.

The CICA is a intergovernmental forum with 27 members, aimed at promoting security and stability in Asia.

