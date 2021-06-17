Lavrov Tells Raab Important That London Rejects Provocative Rhetoric Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a phone conversation on Thursday that its important that London rejects provocative rhetoric against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of British officials' refusal of unfounded accusations and provocative rhetoric in interstate dialogue that were not backed up by a single fact, and that there is no alternative to returning London to the channel of respectful and equal communication," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov also called on London to "clean up the mess" in diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Moreover, the top diplomats discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Belarus and Ukraine.

"During the exchange of views on international issues, the emphasis was placed on the problems of the JCPOA, the situation around Belarus and Ukraine," the ministry added.