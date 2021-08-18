Lavrov to Hold Meeting With Foreign Minister of Libyan GNU on Thursday - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Najla Mangoush, the foreign minister of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with Najla Mangoush, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats will discuss the situation in the North African country, including the ways of its comprehensive normalization in "light of the ongoing collective efforts to advance the intra-Libyan negotiation process."

"We [Russia] regard the upcoming visit of Mangoush to Moscow as an important step towards strengthening our constructive interaction with Libya," the ministry added.