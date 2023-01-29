UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Urges Israeli, Palestinian Counterparts To Avoid Escalation - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Lavrov Urges Israeli, Palestinian Counterparts to Avoid Escalation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to show "maximum" responsibility and avoid the actions, which may further escalate the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On January 28 and 29, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki ... Lavrov called on Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to show maximum responsibility and refrain from any actions that could provoke further escalation of the situation," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that Moscow was "seriously concerned" about a new round of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which might provoke a resumption of a full-scale armed confrontation.

