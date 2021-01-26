Lavrov, Zarif Discussed Construction of New Blocks of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the construction of new blocks of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

"We spoke in particular about cooperation on the construction of the new Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant units in Iran and generally welcomed the focus of all our colleagues from the economic bloc of the two countries' governments, and the business communities of Russia and Iran on the comprehensive development of a multifaceted partnership," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Zarif.