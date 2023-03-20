Le Pen Says May Run For French Presidency For 4th Time

UrduPoint.com

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party's faction in the French parliament, said on Monday that she had no desire to become France's prime minister but might run for the country's presidency for the fourth time in 2027.

"No, I would not go to the Hotel Matignon (the residence of the French prime minister) ... As I have already been a presidential candidate three times, I will possibly run for the presidency for the fourth time. The decision has not been made yet," Le Pen told French broadcaster RTL.

At the same time, the politician added that there were already candidates for the post of prime minister among the members of the National Rally, but she did not disclose their Names.

"I am not afraid of power, I am looking forward to it, in order to show the French people that we are able to complete the reforms they are waiting for and that we are able to bring good results for the country, for their security, their prosperity and for protecting their identity in a comparatively shot time period," Le Pen told the broadcaster.

The previous presidential election took place in France in two rounds ” on April 10 and on April 24, 2022. Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president of France, won by getting 58.55% of the votes, Le Pen got 41.45%. The French president is elected every five years. The next presidential election in the country will be held in 2027.

