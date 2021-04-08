(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Leaders of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) resigned on Thursday after suffering a devastating defeat in the mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan, Kim Tae-nyeon, the party's acting chairman, said.

"Taking responsibility for the results of the elections, all (members of) the DP leadership are stepping down," Kim said at a press conference, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Oh Se-hoon and Park Heong-joon of the conservative opposition People Power Party won a landslide victory in Seoul and Busan, respectively.

The DP will elect a new floor leader on April 16 and convene to choose a new chairman on May 2. In the meantime, Do Dong-hwan was designated as the chairman of the emergency response committee, which will run the 174-member party until the new leadership is elected.