Lebanese Army Expels Protesters From Buildings Of Economy, Energy Ministries - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:50 AM

Lebanese Army Expels Protesters From Buildings of Economy, Energy Ministries - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The Lebanese army has expelled protesters from the buildings of the economy and energy ministries that were occupied during Saturday's unrest in Beirut, al-Arabiya al-Hadath reported.

Afterward, calm has finally returned to the streets of the Lebanese capital, according to the channel.

Earlier, a security source told Sputnik that the armed forces had driven rioters out of the Foreign Ministry's building, without facing resistance.

On Saturday, thousands gathered in the downtown to vent their anger at the government, which they blame for Tuesday's deadly blast in the Beirut seaport. The protesters stormed the buildings of the ministries and the Association of Banks. A total of 490 people were injured, and one law enforcement officer died in the unrest.

