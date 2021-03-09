UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:40 AM

Lebanese Army Voices Readiness to Protect Rights of Citizens in Current Situation

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Lebanese army, in the current situation in the country, supports and is ready to protect the people's right to peaceful expression of opinions, but opposes encroachments on property, Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun said at a security meeting in Yarze.

"The army is for the freedom of peaceful expression of thought, which is protected by the constitution and international law, but without encroaching on public and private property.

The army will not allow encroachments on the stability and security of the population," Gen. Aoun said.

He said the military suffered and was starving like the rest of the people. According to him, the budget of the army is decreasing every year, the available funds may not be enough until the end of the year.

"We spoke with the responsible persons, since the situation affects the morale of the military. But unfortunately, we did not achieve a result," the commander said.

More Stories From World

