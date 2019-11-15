(@imziishan)

The Lebanese government will hold consultations on Monday to consider the premiership of former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi, who has already expressed willingness to take the post, Lebanon Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Lebanese government will hold consultations on Monday to consider the premiership of former Finance Minister Mohammad Safadi, who has already expressed willingness to take the post, Lebanon Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Friday.

"We have contacted minister Safadi and he has agreed to assume the premiership if his name is approved by the main political forces participating in the government," Bassil told the MTV Lebanon broadcaster.