Lebanese President Authorizes Ex-Prime Minister Mikati to Form New Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun authorized former Prime Minister Najib Mikati to form a new government, Aoun's office said on Monday.

"Mikati: 'I agreed with President Aoun about the need to form a government as soon as possible,'" the office said on Twitter.

"We hope to form a government in accordance with the French initiative. I decided not to speak under my own responsibility. The best word is deed," the presidential press service also quoted Mikati as saying.