Lebanese President Thanks All Heads Of State Who Offered Support After Beirut Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Lebanese President Thanks All Heads of State Who Offered Support After Beirut Explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday thanked all world leaders who pledged their support following the August explosion in the port of Beirut in his speech to the 75th United Nations General Assembly.

The president began by praising UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for organizing a donor conference on August 9 to collect funds for the relief effort.

"Moreover, on my own behalf and on behalf of all Lebanese people, I wish to extend our thanks to all heads of state who participated in the conference and offered support, as well as to all brotherly and friendly countries, governmental, and non-governmental organizations, all who have rushed to provide aid and assistance.

In particular I wish to thank his holiness pope Francis, who dedicated a universal day of prayer for Lebanon," Aoun said.

On August 4, a powerful explosion shattered the port and the city, killing 190 people, injuring many others, knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. In the wake of the accident, many countries and international organizations offered their assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

