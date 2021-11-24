UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Invites Russian Companies To Take Part In Beirut Port Reconstruction - Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:38 PM

Lebanon Invites Russian Companies to Take Part in Beirut Port Reconstruction - Minister

Lebanon is interested in the participation of Russian companies in the restoration of the port of Beirut, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Lebanon is interested in the participation of Russian companies in the restoration of the port of Beirut, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik.

Bouhabib held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

"We asked to stimulate Russian companies to work in Lebanon, and received a positive response, as it is necessary to restore the port of Beirut, this is a colossal job, so we asked Russian companies to participate. There are also projects in the field of electricity to increase our capacity for its production, so we asked them to come (to Lebanon)," the minister said.

The minister mentioned that Lebanon will hold a tender, and it is important for Beirut that "Russian companies participate in this projects."

Bouhabib also mentioned that the port's reconstruction will start "at the beginning of next year."

Related Topics

Electricity Moscow Russia Job Beirut Lebanon

Recent Stories

Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

4 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

4 minutes ago
 Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

15 minutes ago
 Poland Currently Not Detecting Migrant Camps Near ..

Poland Currently Not Detecting Migrant Camps Near Its Border - Guards

4 minutes ago
 Lebanon Plans to Start Negotiations With IMF in De ..

Lebanon Plans to Start Negotiations With IMF in December - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Characterizes Talks With Iran's Official ..

IAEA Head Characterizes Talks With Iran's Officials as Fruitless

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.