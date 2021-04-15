MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday stressed the importance to continue talks with Israel over the bilateral maritime dispute, and called for approving foreign experts to help demarcate the sea border in line with international law.

Earlier in the day, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said, following talks with Aoun, that Washington stands ready to facilitate maritime negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

"During the talks with the US delegation, led by US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale, President Aoun stressed the importance to continue negotiations over the border demarcation [with Israel] and renew the American role in its position of an honest and fair mediator," Aoun said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

The leader pointed out that Lebanon has the right to keep holding its line in accordance with the nation's interests, international law and the constitutional principles.

"President Aoun demanded for approving international experts to [help] demarcate the line under international law, as well as for a commitment not to carry out oil or gas operations and any exploration work in the Karish field and its adjacent waters," the presidential office added.

Earlier in the week, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed a bill on the border demarcation that would allow his country to claim an extra 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles) of the exclusive economic zone in its dispute with Israel, a condition since rejected by the latter resulting in the suspension of indirect talks between the two sides in October.