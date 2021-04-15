UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Aoun Calls For Approving Int'l Experts To Help Demarcate Sea Border With Israel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Lebanon's Aoun Calls for Approving Int'l Experts to Help Demarcate Sea Border With Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Thursday stressed the importance to continue talks with Israel over the bilateral maritime dispute, and called for approving foreign experts to help demarcate the sea border in line with international law.

Earlier in the day, US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said, following talks with Aoun, that Washington stands ready to facilitate maritime negotiations between Israel and Lebanon.

"During the talks with the US delegation, led by US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale, President Aoun stressed the importance to continue negotiations over the border demarcation [with Israel] and renew the American role in its position of an honest and fair mediator," Aoun said, as quoted by his office on Twitter.

The leader pointed out that Lebanon has the right to keep holding its line in accordance with the nation's interests, international law and the constitutional principles.

"President Aoun demanded for approving international experts to [help] demarcate the line under international law, as well as for a commitment not to carry out oil or gas operations and any exploration work in the Karish field and its adjacent waters," the presidential office added.

Earlier in the week, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed a bill on the border demarcation that would allow his country to claim an extra 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles) of the exclusive economic zone in its dispute with Israel, a condition since rejected by the latter resulting in the suspension of indirect talks between the two sides in October.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington Twitter Oil David Lebanon October Border Gas

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic Bank donates AED5 million to &#03 ..

8 minutes ago

Korean embroidery virtual exhibition begins as par ..

23 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary calls TLP as extremist outfit

26 minutes ago

Over 1000 dead chickens recovered, one arrested

21 minutes ago

President summons NA session on April 16

24 minutes ago

Fire erupted in house in Hayatabad, no casualty re ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.