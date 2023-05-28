UrduPoint.com

Leftist Leaders Of South America Offer Contribution To End NATO-Russia Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Leftist Leaders of South America Offer Contribution to End NATO-Russia Conflict

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Leaders of the South American left have affirmed that the region can contribute to the end of the conflict between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"As a continent that manages to resolve its differences peacefully, in the context of the war between NATO and Russia, we can contribute with merit and authority to promote the end of the war and actively support the efforts for peace and dialogue necessary for global coexistence," the leftist leaders said in a joint declaration issued after an event in Montevideo on Saturday.

The meeting took place on the eve of a meeting between the leaders of the region convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and expected to take place on May 30.

Russia has voiced protest to NATO countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Protest Ukraine Russia Kiev Montevideo May Event All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANO ..

UAE defeat Iran 4-2, qualify together for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

7 hours ago
 Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league ..

Benfica win record-setting 38th Portuguese league title

8 hours ago
 Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

9 hours ago
 At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

9 hours ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

9 hours ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.