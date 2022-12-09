UrduPoint.com

Level Four Fire Breaks Out At Mall In Moscow Region - Russia's Emergencies Ministry

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Level Four Fire Breaks Out at Mall in Moscow Region - Russia's Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A fire broke out in the OBI store in the Mega Khimki shopping mall in the city of Khimki in the Moscow region on Friday, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik.

The department said the fire covers an area of 7,000 square meters. Cans filled with paint and aerosols are exploding in the store at the scene, the department added.

Some 30 people and nine units of equipment are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

"The fire at 7:05 a.

m. (Moscow time, 04:00 GMT) was assigned difficulty number four of five," the press office of Russia's Ministry of Emergencies said.

The ministry's aviation was put on alert due to the fire and is ready to assist in extinguishing operations, the ministry added said.

Moscow region's prosecutor's office said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The office launched an investigation and will examine compliance with Russian law, including fire safety.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Alert

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

31 minutes ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

8 hours ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

8 hours ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.