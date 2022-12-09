MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) A fire broke out in the OBI store in the Mega Khimki shopping mall in the city of Khimki in the Moscow region on Friday, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik.

The department said the fire covers an area of 7,000 square meters. Cans filled with paint and aerosols are exploding in the store at the scene, the department added.

Some 30 people and nine units of equipment are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

"The fire at 7:05 a.

m. (Moscow time, 04:00 GMT) was assigned difficulty number four of five," the press office of Russia's Ministry of Emergencies said.

The ministry's aviation was put on alert due to the fire and is ready to assist in extinguishing operations, the ministry added said.

Moscow region's prosecutor's office said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The office launched an investigation and will examine compliance with Russian law, including fire safety.