CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Menfi received on Tuesday in Tripoli Russia's chargé d'affaires in Libya, Jamshed Boltayev, Libya tv reported citing the Menfi administration.

The meeting was also attended by deputy head of the council, Moussa Kuni.

The sides discussed development of bilateral cooperation.

Boltayev conveyed congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government to Libya's elected Presidential Council and Government of National Accord on the occasion of their election to the transitional power bodies, the channel reported.