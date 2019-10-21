UrduPoint.com
Libyan Coast Guard Rescues Over 120 Migrants In Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Libyan coast guard rescued 126 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, a spokesman for the Libyan Navy, controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Ayoub Qassem told Sputnik

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Libyan coast guard rescued 126 undocumented migrants in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, a spokesman for the Libyan Navy, controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Ayoub Qassem told Sputnik.

"On Sunday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT] an inflatable boat with 126 undocumented migrants, including four women and four children, was rescued," Qassem said.

According to him, the boat with migrants, who are citizens of African countries, was detected in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

The rescued migrants were delivered to the Navy facility in the port of Tripoli and after receiving the necessary medical care were transferred to the facility dealing with illegal migration.

Since the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the North African country has been gripped by civil conflict and actually ceased to function as a single state. Libya has turned into a transit point for illegal migrants seeking to get to Europe. Illegal armed groups operating in Libya control the illegal business of sending migrants to Europe.

