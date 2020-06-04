Libyan GNA Regains Control Over Tripoli Administrative Borders - Military Spokesman

The forces of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Thursday they regained control over the administrative borders of the country's capital, Tripoli

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The forces of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Thursday they regained control over the administrative borders of the country's capital, Tripoli.

"In this historic moment, we announce that our capital of Tripoli is liberated, throughout all of its administrative borders," GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu said in a video, distributed by media resources of the Volcano of Rage operation.