Libyan Political Forum to Be Held in Geneva February 26 - UN Representative

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Libya is scheduled to hold a political forum in Geneva on February 26 which looks to seat opposing sides in Libya at the negotiation table, a top UN diplomat said Sunday.

"We expect to hold the first meeting of an inclusive Libyan political forum in Geneva starting in 10 days to come," Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie T.

Williams said.

Williams' announcement came after the International Follow-up Committee on Libya (IFCL) met in Munich to continue peace efforts kicked off in the Berlin conference on Libya in January.