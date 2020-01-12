MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, which supports Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), will travel to Moscow later on Sunday for a two-day visit that will focus on a ceasefire in the North African country, the lawmaker's adviser, Hamid Safi, told Sputnik.

"Head of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh will today leave for an official two-day visit to the Russian capital of Moscow to discuss the ceasefire initiative," Safi said.

The ceasefire between the LNA and the rival western-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, began earlier on Sunday.