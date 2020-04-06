UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Calls On International Community For Support To Fight COVID-19 - Sarraj

Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has called on the international community to provide the country with support to cope with the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj said in an interview with Sputnik

"Taken into account these exceptional circumstances the country is going through, we still need the support of the international community," Sarraj told Sputnik.

The prime minister said that the government had declared the state of emergency and general mobilization in the country, and also established the higher committee to combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

"We used all of the available capabilities to confront this imminent danger, among these measures suspending land and air traffic, imposing curfews, equipping places for isolation and quarantine in the different regions, providing accommodation and sustenance for [all] Libyans stranded abroad without exception," Sarraj said.

The GNA's head added that the country has already had an organization, the Center for Disease Control, operating at the national level, including both eastern and western sides, that was "away from division and political tensions." As of Monday, the center has registered 18 coronavirus cases and one coronavirus-related death in the country.

