Libya's Sarraj Says Has Objections To EU's IRINI Operation On Monitoring Arms Embargo

Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:28 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has objections to the European Union's IRINI naval operation to stop arms shipments to Libya, as it ignores regular arms supplies to the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), the GNA's prime minister, Fayez Sarraj, has told Sputnik.

On April 1, the European Commission launched the Rome-based IRINI military operation. According to the European Union, it will use aerial, satellite and maritime assets to track and inspect ships suspected of carrying weapons to the war-torn North African country.

"We have remarks regarding the operation's form, which does not include ground and air observation, and ignores arming of the aggressor's side, which still regularly receives arms shipments," Sarraj said.

Sarraj added that the GNA maintained contact with the EU members on the matter.

"We are in contact with the countries of the European Union via diplomatic channels, and through my direct contact with leaders of the European countries, which we have friendly and cooperative relations with," Sarraj said.

