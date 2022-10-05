UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Line to Promote NATO's Potential in APR Clearly Taking Shape - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The line for promoting NATO's potential in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) using any tools is clearly taking shape, Nikolai Nozdrev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third Asian Department (3AD), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If we look at the decisions of the June summit of the alliance in Madrid, concerning the globalization of the organization's 'zone of responsibility,' it becomes clear that the line for promoting its potential in the APR, using any tools, is already clearly taking shape," Nozdrev said.

He said the process is based on regional partners - Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, which are considered by Washington, London and Brussels as connecting elements of the global bloc architecture they are designing in line with Euro-Atlantic standards.

"It is symptomatic that Tokyo, which has set course for remilitarization, without any hesitation, declares the need to make the 'Natofication' of Asia irreversible," Nozdrev said.

He said the NATO members and their associates are brainwashing regional actors using various "schemes" in a coordinated manner.

