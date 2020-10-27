UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania Issues Protest Note To Belarus Over Launch Of Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Lithuania Issues Protest Note to Belarus Over Launch of Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant

Lithuania has sent a note of protest to Belarus over the launch of a nuclear power plant in the Ostrovets city, citing security concerns, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Lithuania has sent a note of protest to Belarus over the launch of a nuclear power plant in the Ostrovets city, citing security concerns, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Ostrovets is located in Belarus' northwestern part in the close vicinity of Lithuania's border.

"On 27 October, Lithuania sent a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, protesting against the irresponsible and hasty launch of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP), which poses security threats to the citizens of Lithuania, Belarus, and the European Union," the press release read.

According to Vilnius, the fact of Belarus launching its nuclear plant in Ostrovets "ignor[es] the safety requirements of Lithuania and the EU" and might affect Brussels' relationship with Minsk.

"The EU maintains a unified position on the implementation of nuclear safety standards and environmental protection requirements at the Belarusian NP," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said, as quoted in the press release, adding that Brussels has "urged Belarus to immediately implement the highest safety standards, environmental requirements, and the EU's stress test recommendations.

"

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry vowed to "continue to take actions" with the European Union and other international formats toward reducing the "threats posed by the unsafe Belarusian NPP."

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian energy project, with the construction under supervision of a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear agency. The plant has two reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 Megawatt. The first reactor was commissioned earlier this month and the entire first unit is scheduled to be launched on November 7.

The plant has passed all standard and additional checks of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Nuclear European Union Minsk Brussels Vilnius Belarus Lithuania October November Border All

Recent Stories

Govt protector of minorities' rights; Minister Au ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather to prevail over most parts of country

1 minute ago

Shehryar Afridi denounces Indian laws allowing non ..

2 minutes ago

Work on dams in full swing in South Balochistan: I ..

2 minutes ago

Five dead, dozens wounded in attack on Afghan poli ..

5 minutes ago

Several Dozen People Rally in Ankara to Support Bo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.