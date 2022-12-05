Lithuania to Provide Kiev With 155mm Artillery Shells - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas says his country will transfer artillery shells of 155mm caliber to Ukraine.

"Lithuania sends 155mm ammunition for the Ukrainian artillery," Anusauskas said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Lithuania's defense minister said that his country had repaired two more German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) and handed them over to Ukraine.

In earlier statements, Anusauskas had promised that Vilnius would repair at least 12 PzH 2000 units for Kiev.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid.

Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

According to US media reports, twenty of NATO's 30 members have exhausted their potential in terms of weapon supplies to Kiev. When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February, stockpiles for many NATO countries were only about half of what they were supposed to be, according to The New York Times.