Lithuanian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until December 17

The Lithuanian cabinet has extended the country's current coronavirus-related restrictions until December 17 amid a surge in new cases in the Baltic nation, Aurelijus Veryga, the acting minister of health, said on Wednesday

"Although we are seeing a slight slowdown in the number of new cases, we have a difficult situation. We have proposed to extend the lockdown measures until December 17," Veryga said at a government meeting.

Despite the prolongation of lockdown measures, museum and gallery visits will be allowed from December 10, although these will be subject to severe restrictions, the acting health minister said.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease, the Lithuanian parliament entered a week-long recess on Tuesday evening after giving its backing to the appointment of Ingrida Simonyte as the country's new prime minister.

A total of 2,289 new positive tests for COVID-19 were registered in Lithuania on Wednesday, taking the country's case total to 51,655. The number of new cases reported daily has risen dramatically since the start of November.

