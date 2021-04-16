UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Russian ambassador in Vilnius Alexey Isakov and informed him about the Baltic country's "disapproval" of Moscow current policy and human rights "violations"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Russian ambassador in Vilnius Alexey Isakov and informed him about the Baltic country's "disapproval" of Moscow current policy and human rights "violations"

"On 16 April, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Lithuania Alexey Isakov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was informed about Lithuania's disapproval of Russia's current foreign policy and human rights violations by Russia," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Vilnius expressed concern of Russia's "military buildup" near Ukraine and "annexed" Crimea and other issues.

"The meeting focused on Lithuania's deep concerns over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's eastern border and in illegally annexed Crimea, the attempt to poison the Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and his unlawful imprisonment, aggressive harmful actions and unacceptable behavior in the international space, including malicious cyber activities, attempts to influence elections in the U.S. and in other countries, and financing activities directed against the U.S. troops in Afghanistan," the ministry added.

