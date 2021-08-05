UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Police Launch Probe Into Threats To Commit Terrorist Attacks In Vilnius

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:36 PM

Lithuania's police on Thursday announced launching a pre-trial investigation into an e-mail containing threats to stage terrorist attacks in 12 places in the capital of Vilnius

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Lithuania's police on Thursday announced launching a pre-trial investigation into an e-mail containing threats to stage terrorist attacks in 12 places in the capital of Vilnius.

The inquiry started after one of the companies located in Vilnius received on Wednesday an e-mail warning of terrorist attacks in shopping malls, business centers and other public places.

No suspicious people or items have been detected so far.

Local media reported that the message mentioned revenge for undocumented Muslim migrants being barred from entering Lithuania.

The Baltic country is witnessing an influx of migrants from Belarus, which prompted it to declare a state of emergency on July 2. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country would no longer contain migrants, mostly from Asian and the middle East, crossing the border due to the sanctions imposed on Minsk by the West.

