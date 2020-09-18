Lithuanian President Warns Belarus About Possibility of Closing Borders 'on Both Sides'

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has warned the authorities of Belarus that borders could be closed "on both sides" in response to Minsk's threat to close borders with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's army was "forced" to close the border with Poland and Lithuania and to strengthen border security with Ukraine, citing "illegal activities and encroachments on territorial integrity" of Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Nauseda held a phone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss the situation on the border with Belarus and stressed that no active action had been observed to substantiate Lukashenko's threats. According to Nauseda, Lithuanian border guards work as usual and traffic through the Lithuanian-Belarusian border checkpoints runs smoothly.

"I think it's a provocation, without specific grounds. The authorities in some countries simply forget that there is a principle of reciprocity in international relations and borders can be closed on both sides," the Lithuanian president said, as quoted by his press service.

The two presidents also discussed the issue of imposing sanctions against Belarus.

"President Nauseda invited Poland to join the regional sanctions and show solidarity with the Belarusian civil society which is facing aggression and political repression. The Polish President said he was considering introducing national sanctions against Belarus," the press release read.

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass nationwide protests after the August 9 presidential election saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that former candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

Within the context, the opposition established the Coordination Council on August 14 to carry out a peaceful transition of power. The Belarusian authorities, convinced that the council pursues an unconstitutional grab of power and threatens national security, launched the persecution of the Coordination Council board of chairmen. So far, all but one member were either arrested or have fled Belarus.