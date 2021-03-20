Lockdown2021 trending top in India

(@fidahassanain)

There are conflicting view of the people on social media in India as some say that lockdown must be imposed for the safety purposes and they are most of the rich class while many others believe that lockdown will damage the economy, emphasizing over implementation of COVID-19 protocols instead of complete shutdown of markets, shops and restaurants.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 India, people are again afraid of lockdown and its negative impact on daily life.

Many are saying that it is good for survival from the lethal virus, whereas, others are of the view that lockdown may be dangerous for the economy as shops, restaurants and markets will be shut down.

Currently, there is a trend on social media. People are using hashtag of lockdown2021 in India.

The people who are supporting lockdown argue that virus is dangerous and many people have lost their lives. If the lockdown, they point out, is not imposed it will create havoc in the society and more deaths were likely to take place. They believe that majority of the people in Indian society do not follow COVID-19 protocols and measures to avoid its negative impact, so imposing lockdown is the only solution to control spread of the global pandemic.

However, the people who have opposed it say that people should strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols if they really want economy to grow.

They opine that lockdown will lead to complete shut of markets, shops and restaurants, causing serious dent to economy. Cinema industry like many other sectors is already on the verge of collapse due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2020, lockdown turned peoples lives miserable and caused huge damage to the Indian economy as all businesses were shut down as COVID-19 cases emerged.

Lockdown in 2021 is now a hot topic for the majority of the population in India but there are conflicting views about it. However, many states have been put under COVID-19 restrictions after increasing cases. It is now up to the authorities if they really wanted a countrywide lockdown or just in certain states. Previously, they used lockdown as a shield for their political motives and gains and stopped many citizens from protesting for the issue of citizenship. The rulers took benefit of putting their opponents into lockdowns and stopped them from protesting for their rights.