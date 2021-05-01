Lockheed Martin Wins $663Mln for More Hellfire Air-to-Surface Missiles - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The US military awarded Lockheed Martin more than $663 million for additional Hellfire II missile production, the Defense Department said in a release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control [of] Orlando, Florida was awarded a $663,728,183 modification...

contract for Hellfire II missile production," the release said on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Orlando, Florida over the next three and a half years with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2024, the Department of Defense said.

The US Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama is the contracting activity for the program, it added.

More Stories From World

