London Donates About $400,000 To Help Preserve Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial - City Hall

Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

London Donates About $400,000 to Help Preserve Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial - City Hall

London donated 300,000 (about $400,000) to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation in Poland to help preserve all the remains of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp, the City Hall said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) London donated 300,000 (about $400,000) to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation in Poland to help preserve all the remains of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp, the City Hall said in a statement.

"The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has today pledged 300,000 to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation in Poland to help ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten," the City Hall said.

According to the statement, the mayor also confirmed that later this month, he would visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial to attend along with Holocaust survivors, members of European royal families and heads of government a special service commemorating the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation.

"The grant from London will contribute towards the preservation of the ruins of the gas chambers and crematoria, the conservation of the barracks and preserving collections and exhibits," the statement read.

The statement further said that Khan considered the donation to be an important step in light of growing anti-semitism in London and across the country as it would help ensure that the foundation would further contribute to educating Londoners on the Holocaust in the future.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum were set up to preserve the Auschwitz-Birkenau site, the former largest Nazi concentration camp, including its infrastructure and all personal items of the victims. In 2009, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation was established with the aim of raising and managing funds for the ongoing conservation of the site. Germany, the United States and Poland are among the key donors.

