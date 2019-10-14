UrduPoint.com
Lufthansa Cabin Crew Union Announce Strike For Sunday At 2 German Airports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:56 PM

Lufthansa Cabin Crew Union Announce Strike for Sunday at 2 German Airports

A union for cabin crew members of German flag carrier Lufthansa Airlines on Monday called for a five-hour strike this weekend over a dispute in workers' pay

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A union for cabin crew members of German flag carrier Lufthansa Airlines on Monday called for a five-hour strike this weekend over a dispute in workers' pay.

In a statement published on the union's official website, the UFO urged cabin crews in Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports to walk out between 6:00 a.

m. and 11:00 a.m. local time (04:00-09:00 GMT).

The strike was called after negotiations reportedly fell through over a pay raise, pension plans and other matters.

Frankfurt is one of the busiest airports in Europe and a key layover hub.

