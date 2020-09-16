UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Asks Putin To Provide Some Weapons To Belarus - Belta

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

Lukashenko Asks Putin to Provide Some Weapons to Belarus - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide some weapons, the Belta news agency reported n Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide some weapons, the Belta news agency reported n Wednesday.

""I have also asked the Russian president for some types of weapons.

I told him that, when you [Russian Defense Minister] come here, we will see what needs strengthening and where in terms of the Union State," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khenin stressed the importance of defense cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, especially at the moment.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Op-ed: It’s now time for true peace of communica ..

6 minutes ago

Imran Khan says seeing Pakistan to become world’ ..

19 minutes ago

Speakers call for implementation of environmental ..

16 seconds ago

Syria calls US 'rogue state' over Assad hit remark ..

18 seconds ago

Finance Ministry launches third generation e-Dirha ..

21 minutes ago

Former athletics chief Diack found guilty of dopin ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.