Lukashenko Informed Putin About Ryanair Flight Incident - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has informed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in detail about the situation involving the Ryanair plane, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"President Lukashenko has informed his Russian counterpart in detail about what happened to the Ryanair plane," Peskov told reporters.

The EU has recommended that its carriers avoid flying over Belarus following an incident last week when a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake.

In this regard, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that the incident required a thorough investigation rather than emotional conclusions and actions. Peskov noted that Belarus was ready to provide additional information on the incident if necessary.

"As for the president's remark that this is an outburst of emotions, yes, indeed, from our point of view, the situation requires a thoughtful and constructive investigation, without hasty conclusions. And the cascade of hasty emotions, which was made by European capitals, rather suggests that the approach is not based on an attempt to really clarify the circumstances, based solely on emotions, " Peskov said.

When asked if Moscow could clarify whether or not the Hamas movement was behind the letter with a threat to the Ryanair plane, the Kremlin spokesman did not provide details on the matter, citing the counter-terrorism services.

"I can't answer that question. We are talking about a terrorist attack threat, the threat of an explosion. This is an issue within the competence of the special services. I can't be more detailed," he said.

