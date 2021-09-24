Lukashenko Making Private Visit To Sochi - Source
Fri 24th September 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is on a private visit to Sochi, a source told Sputnik.
"Lukashenko is on a private trip to Sochi," the source said.
According to the source, the Belarusian leader "flew to have a rest at a sanatorium, which he uses as his residence."