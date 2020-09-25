UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Belarus, Russia Can Cover Own Needs Together Despite Western Sanctions

Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus in Russia are capable of covering own needs together regardless of Western sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarus in Russia are capable of covering own needs together regardless of Western sanctions.

"We have realized that despite the fact that it is not easy for Belarus and Russia in this situation [of sanctions], we can easily succeed without them [Western countries]," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the governor of Russia's Irkutsk region.

According to the Belarusian leader, Russia and Belarus have self-sufficient economies, developed industries and agriculture, and enough resources to "feed people."

