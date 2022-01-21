Lukashenko Says Belarus-Ukraine Border Needs to Be Protected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that it is necessary to protect the Belarus-Ukraine border in case if authorities in Kiev behave "unpredictably."

"With pain in our hearts, we are seeing everything that is happening in Ukraine.

Its current political leadership, being under external control, sometimes behaves unpredictably and inadequately. Therefore, in this case - unpredictability, inadequacy - and in case, God forbid, military actions, we need to decide," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.