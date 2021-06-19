Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Ban Ukrainian Planes From Its Airspace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Minsk would ban Ukrainian airlines from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat move.

Ukraine announced in late May that it was suspending air traffic with Belarus following the alleged forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"Since Ukraine has banned our flights, we will simply not allow Ukrainian planes [in Belarusian airspace]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.