Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Ban Ukrainian Planes From Its Airspace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Ban Ukrainian Planes From Its Airspace

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Minsk would ban Ukrainian airlines from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat move.

Ukraine announced in late May that it was suspending air traffic with Belarus following the alleged forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

"Since Ukraine has banned our flights, we will simply not allow Ukrainian planes [in Belarusian airspace]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.

