Lukashenko Says Belarus Will Ban Ukrainian Planes From Its Airspace
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Minsk would ban Ukrainian airlines from using its airspace in a tit-for-tat move.
Ukraine announced in late May that it was suspending air traffic with Belarus following the alleged forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.
"Since Ukraine has banned our flights, we will simply not allow Ukrainian planes [in Belarusian airspace]," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo.