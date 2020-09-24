Lukashenko Says Inauguration Domestic Affair, Belarus Not Obliged to Inform Other States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A presidential inauguration is the internal affair of Belarus and the country is not obliged to inform other states about it, President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"Neighboring countries, especially Poland, you know what stance they took.

Even regarding yesterday's inauguration they are sort of offended or upset with us that we did not tell Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians, Czechs or someone else that we would be holding this event," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

"According to the Belarusian law, we are not obliged to warn any Western countries. This is our country's internal affair," Lukashenko said.

The president said that his inauguration was in no way "secret," as some have referred to it. There were some 2,000 people invited, Lukashenko said.