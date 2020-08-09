Lukashenko Says Received Letter From Putin With Facts About Arrested Russian Nationals

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, a letter detailing all facts about the Russian citizens arrested in Belarus ahead of the presidential election, according to the latter.

On July 29, Belarus announced that 33 Russians, alleged employees of the Wagner Group private military company, were detained for conspiracy to cause mass riots to undermine the presidential election. The leaders of the two countries discussed the situation on Friday.

"The next day, I received a five-page letter, if I am not mistaken, from the Russian president, presenting all of the facts [about the arrested Russian nationals]," Lukashenko said, adding that the country's investigative committee is looking into the aforementioned facts.