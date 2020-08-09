UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Says Received Letter From Putin With Facts About Arrested Russian Nationals

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:50 PM

Lukashenko Says Received Letter From Putin With Facts About Arrested Russian Nationals

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, a letter detailing all facts about the Russian citizens arrested in Belarus ahead of the presidential election, according to the latter.

On July 29, Belarus announced that 33 Russians, alleged employees of the Wagner Group private military company, were detained for conspiracy to cause mass riots to undermine the presidential election. The leaders of the two countries discussed the situation on Friday.

"The next day, I received a five-page letter, if I am not mistaken, from the Russian president, presenting all of the facts [about the arrested Russian nationals]," Lukashenko said, adding that the country's investigative committee is looking into the aforementioned facts.

Related Topics

Election Riots Russia Company Vladimir Putin Belarus July All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

39 minutes ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

2 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.