Lukashenko Thanks Russia's Naryshkin For Sharing Information With Belarus Special Services

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin on Thursday for exchanging information with Belarusian special services amid the difficulties that the Union State faces

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin on Thursday for exchanging information with Belarusian special services amid the difficulties that the Union State faces.

"It is not a secret that our meeting will provoke a real explosion in media outlets, especially online. The situation around us, I mean the Union State, is quite difficult, we are not trying to hide it. Thank you for the information that you regularly provide to our special services and me personally," Lukashenko told Naryshkin at their meeting in Minsk, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief expressed confidence regarding the two countries' special services' effort to protect national interests.

"I am sure that our special services can do much to promote the interests of our nations and our citizens and protect them from the routinely emerging threats," Naryshkin said.

