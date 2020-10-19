Macao restaurants, retailers business performance slightly improves in August

The business performance of restaurants and retailers in Macao showed a slight improvement in August 2020, the special administrative region's statistic service said here on Monday

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 24 percent of the interviewed restaurants recording a year-on-year rise in revenue or steady performance in August, an increase of 6 percentage points from July.

On the other hand, the share of interviewed restaurants reporting a year-on-year decline in revenue in August dropped by 6 percentage points from July to 76 percent.

As for retail trade, 21 percent of the interviewed retailers registered a year-on-year sales rise or steady performance in August, a growth of 5 percentage points from July.

Meanwhile, the proportion of interviewed retailers reporting a year-on-year sales decrease went down by 5 percentage points from July to 79 percent.

There were 80 percent of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments expecting their revenue to decline year-on-year in September, up by 3 percentage points from August.

Retailers anticipated no significant change in their business in September, with 76 percent of them predicting that their sales would decrease year-on-year, down by 1 percentage point from August.