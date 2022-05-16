French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Jean Castex's resignation on Monday, the Elysee Palace said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Jean Castex's resignation on Monday, the Elysee Palace said.

Earlier in the day, BFMTV reported that Castex handed over the letter of resignation to Macron.

"Jean Castex today handed over the resignation of the government to the president of the republic, which he accepted," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.