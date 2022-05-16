UrduPoint.com

Macron Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation - Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Macron Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation - Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Jean Castex's resignation on Monday, the Elysee Palace said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Jean Castex's resignation on Monday, the Elysee Palace said.

Earlier in the day, BFMTV reported that Castex handed over the letter of resignation to Macron.

"Jean Castex today handed over the resignation of the government to the president of the republic, which he accepted," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

N. Korea's Kim slams officials over pandemic respo ..

N. Korea's Kim slams officials over pandemic response, deploys army

53 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Asif Hashmi in re ..

Lahore High Court grants bail to Asif Hashmi in record tampering case

56 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to take appropriate measures ..

Authorities directed to take appropriate measures in wake of ongoing heat wave : ..

58 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to provide info ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to provide information through social media

59 seconds ago
 Trump Agrees to Post on Truth Social First - SEC F ..

Trump Agrees to Post on Truth Social First - SEC Filing

4 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Submits Resignation to Macro ..

French Prime Minister Submits Resignation to Macron - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.